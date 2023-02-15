The price of natural gas dropped and Xcel Energy announced a third interim adjustment to consumer’s energy bills that will land in March.

Average rates for electricity are expected to drop by $2.08 per month for residential customers and $3.16 for small commercial customers, according to a news release.

Natural gas cost reductions will average $11.60 for residential and $57.15 for small commercial customers.

“Commodity prices, such as the wholesale price of natural gas, fluctuate,” said Xcel spokesperson Michell Aguyao in a statement to The Denver Gazette. “We file quarterly adjustments with the PUC, which set rates based on the forecast for the quarter they will be in effect.”

“These interim filings have been driven not only by falling prices, but the forecast that those wholesale prices will stay lower,” Aguyao added.

Xcel warns customers that the natural gas bills they receive in February will likely be the highest of the year because the bills will include gas costs for January, which Xcel says was the coldest month this winter.

Customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their bills —Xcel Energy passes those costs along to customers without markup.

Xcel officials said they have been working to keep customer bills low, in part by purchasing and storing natural gas when it’s less expensive. The company also contracts for natural gas in advance of winter to lock in prices.

According to Xcel, its investments in wind and solar saved Colorado customers about $700 million in fuel costs between 2017 and 2022.

Xcel encourages customers to explore ways to conserve energy and lower their bills by finding energy saving tips at xcelenergy.com/tips or learning more about energy efficiency programs and options at xcelenergy.com/programs_and_rebates.

Customers are also encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they’re having trouble paying their bill. The company can provide customers with options such as payment plans, energy assistance programs or an Averaged Monthly Payment. Customers can learn more about Xcel Energy’s energy assistance programs at xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-895-4999.