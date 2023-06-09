The C-470 and US 85 interchange will be closed for bridge construction overnight Tuesday, adding to the larger U.S. 85 widening project.

Several detours will be in place from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday around the interchange of C-470 and U.S. 85 (Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch.

The closures will allow workers to safely conduct bridge work, pouring concrete to form a portion of a new U.S. 85 bridge over C-470.

The work is part of a larger project to widen US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to just north of C-470 with the goal of improving traffic flow at intersections, including this interchange.

Officials encourage drivers to plan an alternate route and extra time, watch for crews and pay close attention to posted speed limits and signage.

Anyone who wants updates on the project can sign up for emails on the county's website and select "US 85 Construction."