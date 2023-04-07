Colorado is now home to the largest carbon capture machine in America, the company that operates it claimed this month.

Global Thermostat, a pioneer of carbon removal technology, also announced Colorado as its global headquarters.

In a statement, the company said its machine, which has been operating since 2022, can capture more than 1,000 tons a year — enough to qualify for a tax credit under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

The company said it plans to build more. The idea is to market the machines to firms, allowing the latter to get closer to their carbon reduction goals.

“This is a watershed moment in the fight against climate change,” Paul Nahi, the company's CEO said in a news release. “Global Thermostat is poised to lead this fight by deploying our best-in-class Direct Air Capture technology to provide both carbon removal and air-based carbon for valuable products we use across our economy.”

“The science is settled. It is undeniable that we need to remove hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and eliminate new emissions to protect our climate,” Nahi added.

In the news release, Gov. Jared Polis noted that Colorado is home to an array of "clean energy" leaders, research labs and "cleantech" companies and welcomed Global Thermostat's decision to base its headquarters in the state.

“We know that to reach our climate goals and protect the future of our planet, we must use every tool available, and Direct Air Capture is an important strategy that will help ensure we achieve this," Polis said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated hundreds of billions of dollars in climate-related programs, tripled the tax credits for capturing and sequestering carbon dioxide to $180 per ton, plus another $130 per ton for utilizing it in products, such as concrete or alternative fuel.