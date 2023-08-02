As of February, nearly 600 people have been considered missing in Colorado for at least a year, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Through a volley of public information, outreach events and available resources, the CBI continues to attempt to lower the count, according to a news release.

The CBI is scheduled to conduct its Missing in Colorado event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lowry Conference Center in Denver.

CBI officials hope that families of missing people will attend the event so that they "can collect more family reference samples which would help us identify missing persons in the future," according to the release.

Impacted families have a chance to utilize various resources and get an opportunity to meet with investigators, share information, enter medical information about loved ones into a national missing person database and provide buccal swabs.

A private family support group will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Other emotional support professionals will be available.

Several nonprofits, like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and NaMus, law enforcement agencies and forensic professionals will be available for inquiries, according to the release.

Audrey Simkins, investigative analyst for the State of Colorado, said families with missing members who attend these events can "ensure the pieces of the puzzle are in place so if the remains are found or if information about a person is reported, we can connect everything together."