Authorities sent out an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl on Thursday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Jordan Tafoya, who is Indigenous, was last seen around the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard on April 24. The area is near the Ruby Hill neighborhood in southwest Denver.

Tafoya, who is from the Northern Arapaho tribe, has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" tall and 185 pounds.

Tafoya was wearing blue jeans and a black and grey sweat jacket, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees Tafoya is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 .