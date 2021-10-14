Longtime CBS4 assistant director Kristine Strain takes over the news director reigns from Tim Wieland, who was promoted to vice president and general manager of CBS Denver.

Strain has worked at the station since 2000, and served in her prior role since 2004. She’ll lead CBS News and Television Stations local business in Denver, including KCNC-TV (CBS4), CBSN Denver and CBSDenver.com.

Wieland was the news director for 17 years.

“I know I speak for our entire team when I say we are very fortunate to have Kristine as a member of our CBS Denver family for the past 21 years,” Wieland said in a release. “She has played a key role in helping us do an outstanding job of serving our viewers and community partners. In addition, she is an exceptional journalist and a thoughtful and inspiring leader who is both liked and respected by her colleagues. We now look forward to having her serve as our news director and help us make the most of our opportunities to be part of the newly unified CBS News and Stations organization.”

Strain said in an interview it’s an “honor and a privilege” to follow Wieland in the role, and she’s not planning on any dramatic changes. But she’s got a “strong desire to keep pushing the envelope.”

“This is an amazing time to be in the television news business,” Strain said. “As viewers are making new choices, with lots of different options to get our information, we’re in one of the best positions around to provide streaming, website and broadcast products that are important and serve the community.

“We want to be there for people in the palm of their hands when they need the news.”

Since Strain joined CBS4 in 2000, the station’s news department has received a Peabody Award, three national Edward R. Murrow Awards, several regional Murrow Awards, and numerous Emmys.

The University of Kansas graduate has attended the Poynter Institute, both as a student and a visiting faculty member, and got her master’s degree from the University of Denver’s Daniels School of Business.

Strain hopes to continue to serve as a role model to young journalists, especially women.

“The message I would send to the other women industry is you can lead in this industry and be a family person at the same time,” she said. “There is a way to balance this profession. Heck, I’m a mother of two. There’s a lot of women in this industry to say ‘no way – I want to have a family.’ You can have a family and do this business. It’s hard, but so worth it.”

She said the station, and the company, are committed to having a staff that reflect the diversity of the Denver community, both in front of the camera and behind it.

“We want to make editorial decisions that show we’re connected to the community,” Strain said. “In front of the camera, we need to be relatable to the community watching us. That’s a huge priority. Not just who’s telling the story, but what the stories are about. … We’re looking to continue high-impact journalism where we hold the powerful accountable, and shine a light on important issues.”