CDOT officials discuss preparation efforts after mudslides forced multiple closures of I-70 last summer.

Crews make progress cleaning up the lower eastbound decks of Interstate 70 near MM120 on Monday after a mudslide swept down the cliffs in Glenwood Canyon in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Sunday, June 27, 2021 near Glenwood Springs, Colo. (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

GYPSUM, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will lead an update Tuesday afternoon on spring and summer preparations to protect Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after mudslides forced multiple closures last year.

Representatives from CDOT and other agencies will outline operational plans for the canyon for future mudslides, and highlight partnerships in place to carry out the preparations.

Representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, City of Glenwood Springs, U.S. Forest Service and its contract partners will also be in attendance.

