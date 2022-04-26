GYPSUM, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will lead an update Tuesday afternoon on spring and summer preparations to protect Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after mudslides forced multiple closures last year.
Representatives from CDOT and other agencies will outline operational plans for the canyon for future mudslides, and highlight partnerships in place to carry out the preparations.
Representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, City of Glenwood Springs, U.S. Forest Service and its contract partners will also be in attendance.
