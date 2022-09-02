Labor Day weekend travel may be congested, but it won’t be delayed by active CDOT highway construction projects.
The Colorado Department of Transportation suspended all projects other than emergencies beginning Friday at noon through Tuesday, Sept. 6.
“If you’re traveling during these final days of summer, please be prepared for additional traffic on our roadways and give yourself more time to get to your destination,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “To ensure you have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend, follow the posted speed limits, don’t drink and drive and keep your full attention on the road — no distracted driving.”
Labor Day traffic on I-70 and I-25 along the Front Range is expected to be heavy, with the most congestion occurring from mid-morning until late afternoon on Friday, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday.
Eastbound I-70 will peak on Monday, Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to Denver.
Drivers routing through Glenwood Canyon should be aware that it can be closed to motorists on short notice if the National Weather Service issues a flash flood watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
• Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
• Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
• See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
• Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.