The Colorado Department of Transportation, State Patrol and 51 participating law enforcement agencies state-wide will begin a period of seat belt enforcement from Monday through Aug. 4.

In 2022, 479 people died in crashes statewide, according to a news release. Just under half, 49.3%, were not wearing seat belts. CDOT said in a news release that 788 drivers received citations for not wearing seat belts or having unbuckled passengers during the July enforcement period last year. This included 68 drivers with improperly restrained children.

In Colorado, adult drivers and passengers can receive tickets for not wearing seat belts if they're stopped for another traffic violation. But child passengers under 16 and drivers and passengers under 18 not wearing seat belts are a primary enforcement, meaning the drivers can be pulled over and ticketed for that in itself.

Thirteen Colorado counties reported that all of their crash fatalities in 2022 involved occupants not wearing seat belts: Baca, Bent, Costilla, Gilpin, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Kiowa, Logan, Phillips, Prowers, Saguache, and San Juan.

According to the release, drivers who received citations in the April and May enforcement periods this year increased 52% over the same time last year, from 1,963 to 2,992.

Fines for not wearing a seat belt start at $65, and parents or caregivers driving with improperly restrained children can receive a minimum fine of $82.

“Refusing to wear a seatbelt can't be uncoupled with a possible consequence of death,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. “As we head into the last Click It or Ticket enforcement period of the summer, remember, there can be consequences much worse than a citation.”