An aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Centennial Airport Monday afternoon, according to the South Metro Fire Rescue.

A Rockwell Commander 112 aircraft "landed [with its] gear up on runway 17R," according to a South Metro tweet.

No injuries were reported, but the plane appeared to sustain heavy damage.

"A small fire occurred and was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving," according to South Metro.

Two people were in the plane and exited safely.

No identifications were released and no information on the potential cause. Centennial Airport is at 7800 S. Peoria St., just north of E470.