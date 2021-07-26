Cherry Creek-based developer BMC Investments, best known for its high-profile developments there like Steele Creek Apartments and Halcyon hotel, announced it has begun work on a 325-apartment development in Castle Pines.

The Canyonside Apartments are on the east side of I-25, off Castle Pines Parkway, and are part of the 211-acre Canyonside master-planned community by Lee Alpert Co. Up to 1,500 single-family homes are planned there, with some 2 million square feet in retail, entertainment and office space.

Shea Homes also has an adjacent 1,270-acre master planned development for up to 2,000 homes called The Canyons.

“Canyonside Apartments is just the first in our broader Suburban Attainable Housing strategy focused on development of build-to-rent multifamily, single-family and townhomes in a master-planned community setting,” said Jeff Stonger, BMC’s chief investment officer, in a statement. “We have in excess of $1 billion in the pipeline for this platform and are excited to execute on this together with our partner, Rockpoint.”

Rockpoint is a private Boston-based real estate equity company.

Plans call for 14 three and four-story buildings with a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and “resort-style pool.” Units range in size from one to three bedrooms. No rental rates were provided.

“We are proud to have the distinctive BMC/Rockpoint team implementing the first high quality rental development project within Canyonside at Castle Pines,” said Mary Hart, project coordinator for North Canyons Development Co., the land seller, in a statement.

Denver-based Craine Architecture is the project’s lead architect. The general construction contractor is Crossland Construction Co. of Columbus, Kansas.

The apartments are scheduled to be ready for residents by summer 2023.

“With top of market finishes, robust amenities, and thoughtful integration of the outdoor space, Canyonside Apartments will provide an unrivaled living experience in south suburban Denver,” said Stonger. “Canyonside Apartments will cater to those seeking reprieve from more densely populated urban locations, specifically families seeking access to high-quality education, young professionals that crave Colorado’s celebrated outdoor lifestyle, and empty nesters looking for more space within a peaceful setting.”