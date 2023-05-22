Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies have detained two men after shots were fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach around 6 p.m., Sunday evening. Witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons.

The men then jumped in their vehicle and took off. Deputies had a description of the men and tried to stop them, but they refused. Deputies performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI), using their patrol cars to end the pursuit at East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive. Subsequently the vehicle then hit a fence and crashed into the backyard of a home.

No injuries were reported at the swim beach or the crash site. The two men detained are currently being questioned by sheriff investigators.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.