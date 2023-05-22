Cherry Creek State Park shots fired

A wrecked vehicle sits in a the back yard of a house after Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies performed at tactical vehicle intervention in Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Aurora, Colorado. The vehicles carried two men who are suspected of firing shots at Cherry Creek State Park.  

 Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies have detained two men after shots were fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach around 6 p.m., Sunday evening. Witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons.

The men then jumped in their vehicle and took off. Deputies had a description of the men and tried to stop them, but they refused. Deputies performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI), using their patrol cars to end the pursuit at East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive. Subsequently the vehicle then hit a fence and crashed into the backyard of a home.

No injuries were reported at the swim beach or the crash site. The two men detained are currently being questioned by sheriff investigators.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.