Cherry Creek Reservoir rose 10 feet following last week's rainfall, the largest single-event increase in water levels since 1965.

Six inches of rainfall over a three-day period caused the historic influx in water levels to Cherry Creek State Park's popular reservoir, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.

Recreation areas and roadways in the area saw damage from the influx of water. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is evaluating about 1,700 square feet of road and bank damage, ranging up to 4-feet deep.

East Lake View Road, the only roadway bisecting the park, washed out in two places and was heavily damaged, according to the release. The road remains closed indefinitely for long-term repairs.

Drivers can use East Cherry Creek Dam Road as an alternate route across the north side of the park.

The reservoir levels also submerged the east and west boat ramps, the swim beach, hiking and biking trails and a few picnic areas on the east side of the park.

Only hand-launched vessels are allowed on the reservoir until water levels recede, according to the release.

Many of the park's hiking and biking trails are closed to users due to standing water. Visitors using trails are urged to avoid flooded areas and take extra caution around storm drains, according to the release.

Park staff are not able to assess the damage and safety of affected areas until the standing water recedes, according to the release.

Closure updates and alerts will be communicated through the region Twitter account and the park's website.