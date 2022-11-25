A teenage boy who was rescued from a lake by West Metro Fire, one of four teens to fall through ice Tuesday afternoon, has died, according to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

Four children fell through ice into Crystal Lake in Roxborough Tuesday, authorities said, adding the rescue efforts by neighbors prevented serious injury to three of the children.

The fourth child was in deeper water, West Metro Fire said, and neighbors were unable to reach him. West Metro said it was searching for the young teenager at 2:59 p.m., and tweeted at 3:04 p.m. that dive crews were pulling him from the water.

The four teenagers went out onto the ice at Crystal Lake in Douglas County at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ice broke and all of the teenagers fell through into the water.

Area neighbors responded to the incident, called 911 and used hoses, ropes, extension cords and whatever else they could find to pull two girls and a boy out of the water. Two of the teenagers were 13 years old and two were 14, according to authorities.

The boy was initially brought to the UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and then on Tuesday night was transferred to Children's Hospital for continued care, a West Metro Fire spokesperson said. He later died.

West Metro Fire said on Twitter that Crystal Lake, located between Village Circle East and North Rampart Range Road in Roxborough, is shallow on the shoreline and quickly drops off a shelf to seven or eight feet.