A nine-year-old boy drown while tubing on Boulder Creek Sunday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Boulder police and fire units responded to a 911 call about a child falling off his tube in Boulder Creek and was missing, police said. First responders saw the child and pulled him from the creek near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard approximately 10 minutes later.

The first responders administered CPR before transporting him to Boulder Community Hospital. The boy was pronounced dead in the emergency department at 5:41 p.m.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy’s family,” Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long said. “All our responders were there - police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

“I can’t imagine how terrible this must be for the child’s family, and also our first responder community,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said. “Today has been heavy for the City of Boulder, and we are all thinking of the family who just lost their child.”

The child’s parents sustained minor injuries and were also treated by medics at the scene, police said.

The city urges community members to always use caution when recreating around water, especially during run-off season when waters are high.