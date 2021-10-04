Friends and family of two women who were killed last week are rallying to make sure their children are supported.

Last Wednesday just after midnight, Katherine Pivoda, 33, Jennifer Gelvin, 49, were stabbed to death in Pivoda's back yard in the 2200 block of South Marion according to the arrest affidavit. Each woman had two children. Pivoda's estranged husband is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Matthew Madden's first appearance Monday morning was filed directly with the courts, according to Denver District Attorney spokeswoman Carolyn Tyler.

Although Madden's condition is unknown, the Denver Police Department said that as of last week, the 36-year-old was in a hospital in critical condition with self-inflicted stab wounds. There is no word as to his next court appearance.

Pivoda was beginning work on her doctoral dissertation at the University of Colorado, Denver where she also taught English and rhetoric.

Students and faculty are mourning her loss, including her adviser, Scott McLeod.

"It's pretty horrific. I think we are all just stunned at the university. There are a lot of people grieving right now," McLeod said. "Katy was incredibly vivacious and effervescent and cheery. She was one of the those people who lights up a room. She had a presence about her of energy and joy and care for others."

A student who gave money to Pivoda's GoFundMe wrote, "I donated because I've never had a professor show me so much compassion as a fellow mother."

Gelvin, a well-known vocal musician, had recently lost her husband, Keith Rouse, to a sudden heart attack. The couple were members of The Fabulous Boogienauts and Gelvin taught vocal lessons at School of Rock Denver. Rouse played trumpet for the band.

Two GoFundMe pages for the women's surviving children are going strong.

So far, nearly $40,000 has been raised for Pivoda's toddler and newborn. The arrest affidavit said the two children were inside sleeping when the attack happened.

A GoFundMe page for Gelvin's two teenagers has raised almost $100,000 since Thursday. Friends say the two woman were neighbors and that Gelvin was emotionally supporting Pivoda through a failing marriage.

Police have described the attack on Pivoda and Gelvin as domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month. There is no word on details for memorials for Pivoda and Gelvin.