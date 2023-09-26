Two Clear Creek sheriff deputies indicted in the shooting death of Christian Glass were offered a plea deal by 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum Monday. Attorneys for Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould asked for extra time to continue the plea agreement discussions.

Gould's attorney, Bob Weiner, declined to comment on the matter.

More may be revealed in a disposition hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.

Buen is charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment in the June 11 shooting death of Glass, who had called 911 after getting stuck on a mountain side near Silverplume. Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

A Clear Creek grand jury found that Glass was not a threat to the officers, himself or the community when they indicted the officers. Both men are free on bond.

Buen and Gould were indicted by the grand jury this past Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. Immediately following the indictment, they were fired in a process the department called "painful but necessary."

Details of the plea agreement were not released.