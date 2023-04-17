The parents of a man who was allegedly shot last summer by a Clear Creek County sheriffs deputy showed up for a court hearing on the case Monday.

Simon and Sally Glass have not missed a court date for two deputies who have been charged in connection with their son Christian’s death. Monday's was simply a status conference.

“It’s very hard to be in the same room with the murderers of our son,” said Sally Glass. “We felt sick to our stomach.”

A Clear Creek County grand jury indicted Kyle Gould and Andy Buen on criminal charges in Glass’ death November 23. The 22 year-old was shot five times, allegedly by Buen, during an intense and lengthy standoff in the early morning hours of June 11, 2022.

Gould gave the order to breach the window of Glass’ car, but was not present when the 22 year-old was shot.

There were seven officers on scene the night Glass was killed. The Glass family has expressed disappointment that not all of them were charged in Christian's death.

Both Buen and Gould were fired the night they were indicted and both are out on bail. Buen faces charges of second-degree murder and two misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Although the two have been charged separately, they will be tried at the same time and appear in court jointly with their attorneys.

The case has attracted national attention because of possible police misconduct and partly because the intense interaction and violent end was caught on body-worn cameras.

June 10, 2022, Glass was driving alone on a mountain road near Silverplume when his car got stuck. He called 911 and talked to the operator for nearly half an hour. By the time law enforcement responded, Glass told officers that he was “terrified.” After 70 minutes of negotiation, he was tazed by Buen, the video showed. Glass then brandished a small knife, appeared to stab himself and, according to the body cam video, was allegedly shot by Buen and died at the scene.

Last week, 5th Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes ordered for the trial to continue despite a request by attorneys for both former deputies for a dismissal.

The next court hearing for Buen and Gould is scheduled for June 21 in Clear Creek County court.