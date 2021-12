A man was shot and killed in Aurora on Christmas night.

Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened near North Oakland Street and East 1st Avenue, which is just west of Aurora Hills Golf Course.

The 35-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. The man's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner at a later date.

Read more at 9news.com.