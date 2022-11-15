Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (copy)

Mayor Michael B. Hancock will announce the new operating agreement between the City of Denver and Denver Health today at 1 p.m. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne will announce on Tuesday a proposed 2023 operating agreement between Denver Health and the city. 

The proposed operating agreement introduces new efforts that city leaders say will improve emergency medical services during responses, officials said. 

It also renews the focus on accountability, transparency and partnership which will better serve the people of Denver, according to a news release form the mayor's office.

The city contracts with Denver Health to provide services, such as emergency and prisoner medical services. The city also provides services to Denver Health, including payroll and legal services related. 

