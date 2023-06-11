The Denver City Council is expected to consider a $450,000 liability claim on Monday filed by the family of the 18-year-old who bled to death in front of a Denver police officer in 2020.

On Sept. 7, 2020, police responded to a complaint of shots fired when a man flagged officers down and directed them to a friend who had been shot at the Elm on Panorama apartments on East Harvard Avenue in southeast Denver.

JaLonte Jones died pleading for help from former Denver police officer DeWayne Rodgers, who looked on without trying to save his life.

The family’s attorney, Ciara Anderson, called the case tragic, saying officers "did absolutely nothing, but interrogate" Jones.

“Officers are meant to protect citizens when they're called upon,” Anderson told The Denver Gazette on Friday.

Anderson added, “Nothing is going to bring him back.”

In a disciplinary letter, officials determined Rodgers violated police rules requiring police not engage in conduct unbecoming of an officer.”

“At no time did Officer Rodgers touch the victim,” Mary Dulacki, Denver Department of Public Safety's chief deputy executive director, wrote in a Nov. 22, 2021 disciplinary letter.

“At no time did Officer Rodgers offer words of comfort.”

Officer David Clough, who was dispatched to the shooting with Rodgers, resigned.

Rodgers was terminated, in part, for failing to give first aid to Jones as well as failing to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate.

The resolution, which will settle a claim involving the Denver Police Department, was approved for filing at the council meeting on June 6.

DeAndre Horton, who pleaded guilty to first degree assault with extreme indifference, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting.

Monday’s agenda also includes two proposed purchase orders totaling $1 million for meals from Snap Colorado and Michael’s of Denver Catering for emergency shelter guests.

“The funding for both of these is part of Denver’s Department of Human Services (DHS) migrant response and is paid for out of the DHS budget,” said Joshua Rosenblum, a city and county of Denver spokesperson.

If approved, this funding is in addition to the $11 million the council approved on June 6 for the city’s response.

The city has received more than 11,000 immigrants from South and Central America since December, spending $17 million on the response.

Denver has been reimbursed roughly 20% of those costs.

Immigrants have been coming in droves to the Mile High City since the fall. The influx is emblematic of the U.S. border crisis with Mexico, which has spilled over into America’s interior cities, including Denver.