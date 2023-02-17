Many city and county government services will be closed to the public in observance of the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.

In Denver, city services and offices, such as the Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Office, recreation centers, public libraries, Denver Mayor’s Office, City Council offices and other agencies will take the day off.

Denver Health and Denver International Airport will remain open and Denver Police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders will also report for duty.

Denver offices and other operations with changes or closures include the list below.

3-1-1 information line: The information line for non-emergency services is closed. Service requests can be submitted using Pocketgov.

Animal shelter and animal protection: Denver Animal Shelter will close. The Night Drop will be open and can be accessed to the left of the front doors if a lost pet is found. Animal Protection Officers can be reached through 911 in emergencies.

Denver Arts and Venues : Red Rocks outdoor spaces will be open, but some services will be closed.

Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration: The office will be closed and will not be processing mail or taking phone transactions. For online vehicle renewal, visit mydmv.colorado.gov.

Denver Human Services: The office will be closed, but child and adult protection emergency response teams and phone hotlines will take and respond to reports.

Parking meters: Parking meters are free on Monday.

Other city and county governments in the Denver Metro area will close as well, including the cities of Aurora, Englewood, Littleton, Lakewood, Golden and Douglas and Boulder Counties.

Local offices of the United States Postal Service will close on Monday, meaning mail will not be picked up or delivered. UPS and FedEx will be operating for the holiday.

Most banks will be closed.

Northbound Speer Boulevard will also be closed Monday from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Lawrence Street and Market Street in Denver for the staging and placement of girders for a new bridge on Larimer Street.

People taking northbound Speer Boulevard will be detoured into downtown via Lawrence Street.

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. Make sure to check the hours of offices and other services before making a trip.