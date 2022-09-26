Bruce Snelling

Clear Creek Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Bruce Snelling, 60, died of natural causes over the weekend, according to his family. His body was found Saturday, Sept. 24 in his home. Snelling was an 8-year veteran of the office and also worked as a public information officer.

 COURTESY OF THE CLEAR CREEK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died of natural causes in his home over the weekend. The 60 year old was found unresponsive in his home Saturday night, according to friends and family.

Jefferson County Sheriff Public Information Officer Karlyn Tilley said "There was nothing suspicious about his death."

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers addressed Snelling's death on the Clear Creek County Facebook page: "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served."

According to LinkedIn, Snelling had been with Clear Creek Sheriffs for nearly 8 years. 

There was no further information given about Snelling's death except to say that more would be shared early this week.  

Denver Enterprise Reporter

A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.

