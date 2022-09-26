Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died of natural causes in his home over the weekend. The 60 year old was found unresponsive in his home Saturday night, according to friends and family.
Jefferson County Sheriff Public Information Officer Karlyn Tilley said "There was nothing suspicious about his death."
Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers addressed Snelling's death on the Clear Creek County Facebook page: "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served."
According to LinkedIn, Snelling had been with Clear Creek Sheriffs for nearly 8 years.
There was no further information given about Snelling's death except to say that more would be shared early this week.