FILE - Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference about the death of their son, Christian Glass, Sept. 13, 2022, in Denver. Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff's deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a "mental health crisis." The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.