AURORA — Colfax Avenue is closed in the area of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge.
#APDTrafficAlert: ALL lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed between Victor & Ursula. A large truck has struck the overhead pedestrian bridge. Only minor injuries for the driver, no other injuries are being reported.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2022
Roadway will be closed for an extended time.
Updates here. pic.twitter.com/5Qte2An26X
Aurora Police Department said that a large truck crashed into the bridge on the south side of the campus around 9:15 a.m.
