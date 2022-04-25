Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

AURORA — Colfax Avenue is closed in the area of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge.

Aurora Police Department said that a large truck crashed into the bridge on the south side of the campus around 9:15 a.m.

For more details read the full story from 9News here.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.