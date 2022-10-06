The total amount of money waged by Colorado sports bettors in August rose by 12.3% compared to July,
Residents spent $290.1 million on bets in August alone, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming.
Compared to this time last year, Coloradans waged $78.2 million more on sports betting, a 36.9% increase year to year.
The state collected $1.8 million in gaming taxes, a significant increase over the $1.09 million it took in the prior month.
Baseball dominated sports bets in August, accounting for $117.8 million in total wagers. Tennis came in second place with $29 million, and football rounded out the sports betting podium with $19 million.
Coloradans continue to prefer online sports betting, which accounted for 99% of all wagers made in August, the gaming agency said.