Sports betting revenue and numbers released

The Colorado Division of Gaming released sports betting numbers for August. 

The total amount of money waged by Colorado sports bettors in August rose by 12.3% compared to July, 

Residents spent $290.1 million on bets in August alone, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming. 

Compared to this time last year, Coloradans waged $78.2 million more on sports betting, a 36.9% increase year to year. 

The state collected $1.8 million in gaming taxes, a significant increase over the $1.09 million it took in the prior month. 

Baseball dominated sports bets in August, accounting for $117.8 million in total wagers. Tennis came in second place with $29 million, and football rounded out the sports betting podium with $19 million. 

Coloradans continue to prefer online sports betting, which accounted for 99% of all wagers made in August, the gaming agency said. 

