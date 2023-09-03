The sixth annual Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles KOSI 101.1 Teddy Bear Patrol donation drive collected 217 new stuffed animals throughout August.

The teddy bear drive provides stuffed animals for first responders or emergency teams across the state, helping them comfort children involved in traumatic events such as automobile wrecks or house fires, the DMV said.

“I am so proud of the response we received from DMV team members to help children facing traumatic situations,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “Thanks to these efforts, children in our communities can get some much-needed comfort during a scary and stressful time.”

The teddy bear drive lasted from July 17 to Aug. 26. Previous campaigns have collected more than 4,000 stuffed animals, according to HealthOne.

The DMV is still receiving donations through any HealthOne location, its release said.

For more information on the donation drive, visit www.KOSI101.com/Teddy-Bear-Patrol.