May the fourth be with you!

Star Wars fans — or anyone, really — can celebrate by putting bids on Star Wars themed Colorado license plates to benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

It's a tribute to the date Thursday Star Wars fans, and Disney of course, have deemed a holiday based on the movie franchise's tag line "may the force be with you."

The Polis-Primavera administration launched the Star Wars-themed license plate auction Thursday, giving participants the chance to bid for the rights to 14 official Colorado license plate configurations, according to a news release.

The bidding starts at $100 and includes phrases like "CHEWY," "MRVADER," "BOBA," "FETT," "MYXWING" and "OB1WAN."

“Colorado’s biggest Star Wars aficionados have another opportunity to bring their galaxy-sized fandom to their earthly vehicle with this Colorado Disability Funding Committee auction,” Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said in the release. “All proceeds provide continued transformative support to nonprofit organizations helping make sure the over 851,000 people living with disabilities in our state have the tools and resources they need to thrive.

"It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself or a fellow fan with a unique gift while supporting an important cause. ”

The auction began at 8 a.m. Thursday and runs through May 11 at 7 p.m. Interested participants can register at events.handbid.com/auctions/may-the-4th-2023.

All proceeds go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, which provides grants to support disability application assistance and programs that provide Coloradans with disabilities the resources they need to thrive, according to the release.

In 2022, the auction raised more than $10,000 and featured the plate phrase "JEDI," which sold for $1,600.

Auction participants can bid on the rights to use certain configurations of letters and numbers, or have the ability to buy a novelty plate and retain the rights to use the configuration on their Colorado plate at a later date, according to the release.

The buyer also has the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

Individuals are responsible for all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee and all additional fees for a designer background if they choose a background other than the standard white and green.