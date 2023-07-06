The Colorado Department of Early Childhood awarded 1,141 Universal Preschool providers more than $15.3 million in grants for education materials, health care supplies, technology and infrastructure.

The first universal preschool class in Colorado starts this fall.

“From funding for education materials and school supplies to technology and furniture, these grants help give Colorado kids the strong start they need to thrive in school and beyond,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release.

Passed by Colorado lawmakers last year, the universal Pre-K program will provide up to 15 hours of free preschool for all Colorado children each week the year before they enter kindergarten.

The program's long-awaited launch comes as Colorado struggles with an acute child care shortage.

More than 27,000 families have placed children in universal Pre-K, saving Coloradans $164.7 million, according to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

Statewide there are about 56,800 Pre-K seats available, of which 57% are filled.

“By supporting providers with these grants, we are helping them improve their programs, which results in a stronger foundation for all Colorado children,” Lisa Roy, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, said in a statement.

Wednesday’s grant announcement is the first in two rounds of funding.

Editor’s note: Class Notes is a recurring update on area school districts from education reporter Nicole C. Brambila.