The largest casino heist in Colorado history happened as the clocks sprung forward.

Investigators said early the morning Daylight Saving Time began, a cashier walked out of the Monarch Casino with $500,000 in cash, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Tuesday morning.

At 12:45 in the morning on March 12, cashier Sabrina Eddy, 44, was captured on video reaching into the vault of the casino's cage and grabbing bricks of $50,000 each, a Division of Gaming investigator said in an affidavit.

"Each time Eddy grabbed the stacks, she placed the stacks into the same box," the affidavit said. "She put what appeared to be clearing rags in the box and, at about 12:55 am, she taped the box shut."

The affidavit said Eddy walked out of the casino cage to the parking garage, got into a gold minivan and drove off. She returned an hour later, investigators said, and grabbed four more bricks of bills -- for a total of half a million dollars in all -- before driving off again.

"For something like that to happen, it would’ve had to defeat a number of different levels of casino controls within the property," said Ron Kammerzell, a former head of the Colorado Division of Gaming who now works as a regulatory consultant for the gaming industry.

Kammerzell said he'd never heard of a casino theft of this magnitude since gaming became legal in the state in 1991.

