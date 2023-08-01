Colorado’s green and white license plates are so synonymous with the state that those in neighboring states have come up with “Greenie” as a slang term to refer to Colorado residents. But you may have seen all-black Colorado license plates becoming an increasingly popular sight on local roads.

Authorized in a legislative session last year, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles re-introduced four historic license plates back into production. The "blackout" background replicates the 1945 Colorado license plate, the Blue replicates the 1914 Colorado visitor license plate, the red replicates the 1915 Colorado license plate, and the "Greenie" replicates the Colorado license plate used most years from 1962-1999.

As authorized in the bill, SB22-217, the four Colorado license plate backgrounds below are available from all county departments of motor vehicles or online, with $25 from the sale of each going to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

Colorado joins a growing list of states to adopt (or re-adopt) “blackout” license plates, including California, Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, New York, Tennessee, and more recently, Minnesota.

The all black, red, green, and classic “Greenie” plates are available for passenger vehicles and motorcycles and does not have special qualifications other than paying the associated fees at the DMV. They are available as a serialized or personalized plate with personalized plates costing an additional $60 fee.

More information on the historical plates and other unique Colorado license plates can be found on the state DMV website: www.dmv.colorado.gov.