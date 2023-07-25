The Polis administration is cutting the inter-regional bus fares operated by the state in half for most routes through August and September.

In a statement, the governor said the move is meant to reduce ozone emission and make public transit more accessible during the summer months.

“During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions, and making public transportation more accessible is a great way to achieve this," Polis said. “Public transportation saves people money, protects the environment, and reduces traffic so that Coloradans can get where they need to go faster.”

Bustang is an inter-regional bus service operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Beginning on Aug. 1 and through Sept. 30, all fares, including for seniors, people with disabilities, and children between 2 – 11 will be discounted 50% on the following routes:

-West Line between Grand Junction and Denver

-North Line between Fort Collins and Denver

-South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, including Colorado Springs to the Denver Tech Center (DTC)

-RamsRoute between Colorado State University and Denver

Standard Bustang ticket prices typically range from $5 (Idaho Springs), $17 (Vail) and $43 (Grand Junction) for the West Line; $10 for the North Line; $12 for the South Line between DTC; and, Colorado Springs, and $9 for the RamsRoute.

The governor’s office said last year’s price reductions in fares contributed to a 77% increase in ridership across all lines during the summer of 2022.

The state had added an additional West Line trip in September 2022 to keep up with growing demand.

Cutting bus fares is one of the items cited in the governor’s “100 ways to save Coloradoans money” plan announced last summer.

Kay Kelly, CDOT's chief of innovative mobility, said that, along with saving money, riding the regional bus service will "also help reduce traffic congestion and emissions during the busy summer travel season.”

Pegasus, Outrider, Bustang to Estes, Bustang to Broncos, and multiple ride ticket packages are not part of the half-fare promotion. For more information on Bustang service, including routes, maps, schedules and tickets, visit www.ridebustang.com.