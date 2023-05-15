Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

New hires

The Colorado Cancer Coalition named Kori Novak as its new executive director, according to a news release.

Novak, a native Coloradan, is a cancer survivor and brings more than 25 years experience with a background in healthcare, gerontology and criminal justice. Previously, she worked at Asterisk Group, Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Karuk Tribe, and Advanced Care Planning Inc.

The CCC describes itself as “Colorado’s premier cancer organization (that) provides resources and education to oncology professionals, cancer patients, caregivers and survivors.”

“I am thrilled to take on this role and continue increasing cancer support and awareness across Colorado,” said Novak in the release. “Approximately 25,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Colorado. We plan to continue the incredible work we’ve done so far … and offer enhanced resources and education in the future.”

Novak earned a doctorate in human services and gerontology from Capella University; a master’s from the Graziadio School of Business at Pepperdine University; and a bachelor of arts degree in international relations and Russian studies from the University of Denver.

***

Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission has a new division director, Rebecca White, the state’s Department of Regulatory Agencies announced.

The appointment became effective May 1.

White most recently worked at the Colorado Department of Transportation, where she led a division of more than 100 workers, according to a news release. She helped establish “a first-in-nation green house gas standard for transportation planning” and developed a 10-year capital plan for the department.

She earned a master's degree in public affairs from the University of Texas at Austin, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon.

“Over the agency’s history, the PUC has evolved to regulate a diverse portfolio of public utilities and the transportation of freight and people — all extremely critical infrastructure to the daily lives of Coloradans,” said DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar in the release. “Comparably, Rebecca’s roots in public administration, leading large organizations and projects, coalition building, and change management prepares her to provide the important framework needed to engage with our stakeholders while mapping out a vision for the agency’s future.”

Promotion

Club 20 promoted its interim director and former director of policy amd outreach, Brittany Dixon, to become its new executive director, according to a news release.

Club 20 describes itself as a “non-partisan coalition of community leaders whose mission is to influence policy, provide education, and convene Coloradans to uplift and advance the voices of the Western Slope to promote thriving, resilient, and economically healthy communities.”

Dixon served as the organization’s director of policy and outreach since 2020. She’s on the board of the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County. She earned degrees in political science and business administration from Colorado Mesa University.

“As interim director, Brittany has proven to be a leader and influencer with a special talent for public policy and advocacy,” said Brad McCloud, Club 20 board chair. “Alongside the passion that she has for Club 20 and its members, she brings a unique perspective that will elevate and strengthen our ability to promote the region.”