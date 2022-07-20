Authorities on Wednesday evacuated the Capitol for about an hour because of a bomb threat.
Bombing-sniffing dogs and security personnel searched the building but found no explosives, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Troopers allowed people to reenter the building around 1:45 p.m.
The State Patrol said it received information about the threat from another agency.
A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis said the building was evacuated.
A spokesperson for the General Assembly said they, too, evacuated the building.
"But we are back inside now," the spokesperson said.
