Colorado state Capitol
The Denver Gazette file

Authorities on Wednesday evacuated the Capitol for about an hour because of a bomb threat. 

Bombing-sniffing dogs and security personnel searched the building but found no explosives, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers allowed people to reenter the building around 1:45 p.m.

The State Patrol said it received information about the threat from another agency.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis said the building was evacuated. 

A spokesperson for the General Assembly said they, too, evacuated the building.

"But we are back inside now," the spokesperson said.

