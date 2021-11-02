The Colorado Chamber of Commerce picked its new leader in Loren Furman, who currently serves as senior vice president, the chamber’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

Furman is taking over as president and CEO for Chuck Berry, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after 21 years in that role.

The chamber's Executive Committee, led by Chair Rachel Nance, finalized the decision. Furman officially takes over January 1.

“Identifying the next leader for the state’s business community was no small feat. It was critical to find the right person who can build on decades of legislative and regulatory success in Colorado,” said Nance, senior director of customer relations and strategic accounts for Xcel Energy, in a statement. “We found the unique combination of vision and political prowess in Loren. Her successful track record and respected reputation as collaborator will propel the state chamber to a new level with the business community reaping the benefits!”

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead the Colorado Chamber at such a critical time,” said Furman in a statement. “The voice of business is key to ensuring the Colorado economy is poised to recover from the challenges of the pandemic – and the Chamber’s role of engaging with business leaders, lawmakers, and local communities is more significant than ever. I look forward to working with our members, state leaders, and Chamber staff to build on our important work.”

Furman held the senior vice president’s role for state and federal relations since 2008. She’s overseen the Chamber’s legislative priorities and strategies in that role.

“She has been at the forefront of every major business policy issue in Colorado for over a decade – from critical labor and employment issues to tax policy and health care, she’s had a hand in shaping legislation and rulemaking for the issues that matter to employers,” according to the Chamber’s release.

“This is a defining moment for business in Colorado, and I know the Colorado Chamber will be in good hands with Loren,” said Berry in a statement. “I consider her both a colleague and a friend, and I’m proud to have worked closely with her over the years. Our members have trusted Loren’s deep knowledge and strategic mindset to represent them at the Capitol for over a decade.”