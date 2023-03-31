At least three front range Christian schools closed their doors Friday as a precautionary measure after receiving threats supposedly connected to the International Transgender Day of Visibility or Trans Day of Visibility.

Loveland's Resurrection Christian School, Loveland Classical Schools and Longmont Christian School elected to cancel classes Friday.

But while authorities said Christian-based entities received information of potential threats, they could not substantiate them.

In a video prepared at 6:15 p.m. Thursday night, Resurrection Christian School CEO and Superintendent Jerry Eshleman outlined the reasons for canceling classes at his school.

"It has come to our attention through law enforcement agencies in the area and maybe you've heard about this, but tomorrow (March 31) is some kind of 'National Day of Rage' by the LGBTQ community. What we have been told is that ... and we believe it's tied to this Nashville shooting and potentially the animosity that's there," Eshleman said.

In the video, he warned that Christian organizations along the I-25 corridor would be targeted.

"We've been told that everyone in their path, they're going to destroy," said Eshleman, adding his school's proximity to I-25 made it a target.

Colorado Christian schools are preparing for a “Day of Rage.” Rage is when anger turns sinful. These people are aiming their evil rage at our children. If you are still trying to be a neutral, faithful witness, I got nothing for you. pic.twitter.com/dMVTIrksjf — Matt Patrick (@mattpat1) March 31, 2023

The Resurrection Christian School's Facebook page had no mention of the shutdown, but one post encouraged people to show up for a school performance of "Beauty and the Beast" set for Friday night and tomorrow.

On its website, Loveland Classical Schools posted an announcement acknowledging that "we have been able to assess that this was NOT a valid or substantiated threat" but that classes would be canceled because of threats reported to "some charter and private schools."

Loveland Police said that there had been numerous threats received on March 31 against Loveland Classical Schools Elementary and Lucille Erwin Middle School regarding LGBTQ+ students targeting Christian schools. These threats reference the video put out by Resurrection Christian School.

Gordon McLaughlin, the 8th Judicial District Attorney who covers crimes committed in Loveland, said he was aware of the school threats and he was working closely with law enforcement to investigate them.

In Boulder County, Longmont Christian School sent a note home Thursday night advising parents and guardians that it would be closed Friday "out of abundance of caution," adding that the decision to shut down for the day was based on law enforcement tips but that no specific threats had been made to the school.

"Specifically, there are plans for groups to travel north along the I-25 corridor to Fort Collins for a demonstration in the afternoon," Executive Director Steve Layne said in an email sent to parents. "We have been informed by law enforcement that some of these groups may choose to target Christian organizations and schools. No specific threats have been made against Longmont Christian School."

Layne did not return an email, and phone message, seeking comment.

Longmont resident Nathan Pinder's daughter goes to the school.

"I don't think we should have closed," Pinder said. "It could have been an issue where the police park a cruiser outside the school and the kids should be learning."

Longmont Police sent the following update Friday afternoon, indicating the threats came to the schools — not to law enforcement.

"Several local Christian-based entities received information naming today, Friday, March 31, 2023, as the "Day of Rage" or "Trans Day of Vengeance," in which an unnamed group or groups of individuals would target and vandalize Christian locations adjacent to the I-25 corridor in Colorado. The information does not provide any specific details," the police said. "At this time, nothing has been found to associate with a credible threat in Colorado. Some religious institutions in Colorado, out of caution, have taken precautionary steps and closed."

A Longmont Police spokeswoman said Friday afternoon there had been no reports, or evidence, of any rallies, protests, marches or vandalization.

Similarly, Boulder County authorities said they had not received any credible threats as of Friday afternoon.

Michael Dougherty, 20th Judicial District Attorney, told The Denver Gazette that he was not aware of any threats made in connection to the national movement, and added that "any threat to school children or educators is taken very seriously and would have serious consequences."

A quick check of several metro Denver area Christian schools shows they did not close.