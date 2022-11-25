Vigils, memorials and fundraisers continue this weekend and into next week to honor the victims of the mass shooting that killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs last week.
Community members and organizations are hosting events across Colorado to pay tribute to and raise money for Club Q, families of victims and survivors.
This list is not comprehensive. Anyone with knowledge of other events can email the reporter at kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com.
Friday:
- Prayer vigil: The Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies, 980 N. Clarkson St. in Denver will hold a prayer vigil from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Drag Bingo fundraiser: DV8 Distillery, 2480 49th St. Suite E
in Boulder will host a Drag Bingo fundraiser for Club Q at 8 p.m.
- 'Bring your leftovers' Club Q dinner: Voodoo Leatherworks, 2422 Busch Ave. in Colorado Springs will host a "bring your leftovers" dinner at 7 p.m. Companies can also donate food. This is an adult-oriented function, but all ages are welcome.
- Virtual queer open mic: Keep Colorado Springs Queer will host a virtual open mic at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to register in advance.
Saturday:
- Drag Queen Story Hour fundraiser for survivors: Bread and Roses Legal Center will host the fundraiser and a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cultura Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Rd. in Denver
- Community Space fundraiser for survivors: Bread and Roses Legal Center will host this fundraiser, with appetizers and queer art from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Sante Fe Dr. in Denver
- Local chef fundraiser: Tepex, along with several other chefs, will hold a "pay what you can" dinner from 12 to 3 p.m. at Lost Friend Brewing Co., 2458 Montebello Square Dr. in Colorado Springs. All proceeds will go to victims' families
- 'Armed with Love' march: A peaceful march from Palmer Park at 3344-3376 Paseo Rd. in Colorado Springs in solidarity with Club Q victims. Speakers start at 12 p.m. and the march starts at 1 p.m.
- Pop-up benefit for Club Q: Gathering with music, art and flow from 12 to 6 p.m. in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs.
Sunday:
- Community healing breathwork: Rooted Heart Yoga, 1409 N. Ogden St. in Denver will host community healing breathwork for donations (suggested $40) with all proceeds going to those affected by the Club Q shooting.
Monday:
- Denver Vigil for Club Q: Denver Q Collaborative will host a vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. in Denver. Warm drinks are provided.
- Vigil for Club Q victims: MOSAIC (University of Colorado at Colorado Springs) with Keep Colorado Springs Queer will host a vigil for Club Q victims, 4775 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Remembrance and celebration benefit for victims: Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs is hosting a celebration, remembrance and silent auction with 100% proceeds going to those affected by the shooting