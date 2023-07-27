Aug. 1 marks the 147th anniversary of Colorado’s founding as the 38th state, and, to celebrate Colorado Day, local businesses, restaurants and governmental organizations are organizing events statewide.

Under an initiative promoted by Gov. Jared Polis, Celebrate Colorado, various institutions will offer free and discounted events statewide starting July 28 through Aug. 6.

“Let’s Celebrate Colorado and wish Colorado a very happy birthday! Every year, I look forward to the opportunity to celebrate Colorado and its 147 years of unique history,” Polis said in a statement.

Noting more than 250 events in the queue, Polis said he encourages everyone to "visit the Celebrate Colorado map to find an event in their community, spend time with neighbors and friends, support local businesses, and have fun celebrating the many reasons Colorado is the best place to live!”

With a diverse array of festivities, from historical tours and museum exhibits to concerts, discounted admission to popular attractions, and vibrant local farmer's markets, the celebration offers a bit of something for everyone, the governor noted.

A few of the events happening include:

This interactive map also shows in more detail which events are happening around the state:

A complete list of the over 250 events can also be found here: https://celebrate.colorado.gov/