Aug. 1 marks the 147th anniversary of Colorado’s founding as the 38th state, and, to celebrate Colorado Day, local businesses, restaurants and governmental organizations are organizing events statewide.
Under an initiative promoted by Gov. Jared Polis, Celebrate Colorado, various institutions will offer free and discounted events statewide starting July 28 through Aug. 6.
“Let’s Celebrate Colorado and wish Colorado a very happy birthday! Every year, I look forward to the opportunity to celebrate Colorado and its 147 years of unique history,” Polis said in a statement.
Noting more than 250 events in the queue, Polis said he encourages everyone to "visit the Celebrate Colorado map to find an event in their community, spend time with neighbors and friends, support local businesses, and have fun celebrating the many reasons Colorado is the best place to live!”
With a diverse array of festivities, from historical tours and museum exhibits to concerts, discounted admission to popular attractions, and vibrant local farmer's markets, the celebration offers a bit of something for everyone, the governor noted.
A few of the events happening include:
- Free tours at the Governor's Residence and events at the state Capitol on Colorado Day, Aug. 1
- Colorado Day at History Colorado, which includes free entry to exhibits on Aug. 1
- The Loveland Museum is offering free admission to the main gallery floor on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free admission, with a reserved ticket, to the Denver Broncos training camp practices
- A free Lendon James concert in Grand Junction
- Discounted tickets are being offered for:
- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, with a Colorado license
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering 50% off ticket sales during the week and discounted memberships
- Wings Over The Rockies is offering 50% off general admission tickets with the code COLO50
- Discounted youth tickets to Grand Junction Back to School Splash.
- The Denver Zoo is offering 50% tickets from July 31- August 4.
- The historic Bronc Day Festival in Green Mountain Falls Colorado starting July 28.
- Countless farmer's markets across the state to buy local food and support farmers and ranchers.
This interactive map also shows in more detail which events are happening around the state:
A complete list of the over 250 events can also be found here: https://celebrate.colorado.gov/