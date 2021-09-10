Colorado’s largest teachers’ union the Colorado Education Association listed its 30-year home at 1500 Grant Street for sale.

The association has occupied the 54,256-square foot office building across from the state capitol since 1991, when it bought it for $750,000, according to Denver Assessor records.

Benchmark Commercial Real Estate has the building listed for $6.9 million, which includes 60 surface-level parking spots.

Like many office space building owners, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the association to pause and re-think its real estate needs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our daily lives in measurable and immeasurable ways. It has also provided us many lessons learned and has spawned an era of innovation and new ways of thinking and doing business,” said President Amie Baca-Oehlert in a statement Friday.

“With this in mind, last year, the member-elected CEA Board of Directors began evaluating the needs of the union and weighing how best to support the 39,000 members from across the state. Subsequently, they voted to put the headquarters building up for sale and look to alternative sites from which our staff could better support our members across the state.”

The buyer of the building might ultimately want to raze the Brutalist architecture-style building which was built in 1976. Another Brutalist architecture building, the Channel 7 building at 123 N. Speer Blvd., was sold to a New York-based apartment developer that announced plans to demolish it after Denver City Council members ruled it was not landmark worthy.

Denver Assessor records puts the actual value at $7.87 million, and the assessed value at $2.82 million.

“No matter where the physical building of the CEA is located, members will continue to be a strong voice for our students, our colleagues and our profession and will continue our fight for the schools our students, families and educators deserve,” Baca-Oehlert said.