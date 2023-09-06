Editor's note: Full coverage of the 10-year anniversary of the flood will appear in Saturday's Denver Gazette eEdition, and online.

Northern Colorado cities, towns and counties are planning events this weekend to memorialize, and remember, the September 2013 flood, when days of torrential rainfall devastated 18 counties a decade ago. Many celebrations mark the spirit of the communities coming together to rebuild.

It affected tens of thousands of people. Recovery efforts continue to this day.

The monstrous 2013 flood destroyed 1,850 homes, and forced more than 11,000 people to evacuate the area. The whole towns of Lyons and Jamestown evacuated. Sections of Colorado Highway 34, U.S. Highway 36 and many county roads were washed out, stranding people as far north as Estes Park to Fort Collins and south to Lyons and Boulder. Eight people were killed and 18 counties were declared federal disaster areas.

In Loveland, the Loveland Museum has an exhibit of photographs from the 2013 flood on display all weekend.

"Sept. 12, 2013, was a day that changed the trajectory of the Loveland community," according to a news release. "Steady rain continued for a week. Under the pressure of heavy rainfall, water levels in the Big Thompson River, which flows through the City of Loveland, increased by 500 times its seasonal flow."

A year's worth of rain fell in just days.

Boulder is planning community reflecting events, with one coming up Saturday at Dicken’s Farm nature area. The event, from 1 to 4 p.m., features stories from the St. Vrain and a picnic with local water leaders and workshops.

Another event in Boulder is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Carnegie Library for Local History. The event is meant for those to share flood stories and join city staff.

“Ten years later, we reflect on the strength of our community and the work we've done to prepare for future floods,” Boulder officials said in a news release.

Boulder City Council also has a flood remembrance proclamation on its Thursday meeting agenda.

“The floods were a defining moment for the Boulder community,” the proclamation states. “We experienced tragic losses of loved ones and devastating damage to property and infrastructure.”

In the city of Longmont, a free flood photo exhibit opening event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 14 at The Longmont Museum. This is followed up by Motus Playback Improv Theatre’s “Stories of The Flood” in the museum at 7 p.m. and at the same time Sept. 14.

Flood commemoration trolley tours occur Saturday, Sept. 16. Three tours are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours begin and end at the Longmont Museum.

The “Flood, Fire, Friendship" event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with music, dance and poetry performances. A clean-up campaign along the St. Vrain Creek starts at 3 p.m. Saturday. All events will be held at Dickens Farm Nature Area on Boston Avenue between Main Street and Martin Street.

“These events will pay tribute to the resilience of our residents, the spirit of unity and the ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen our city,” Longmont city officials said in a news release.

Larimer County is hosting an event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glen Haven Town Hall, 7408 Larimer County Road 43.

“We all remember it as the 2013 Flood,” Larimer County said in a news release. “Bridges were destroyed, roads disappeared, lives were lost, and public and personal property damage was extensive.”

The gathering will commemorate how the flood brought the community together, county officials said.

“The commemoration also celebrates the volunteer spirit of our community, recovering from this disaster and how we work to protect our communities.”

In Lyons, the town is celebrating "10 years of Grit, Grace and Gratitude: A Remembrance of the 2013 Flood” with events Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"In September 2013, Lyons suffered its worst disaster in town history," according to the Lyons Recorder. "With more than 17 inches of rainfall over a two-day span, the St. Vrain Creek rose to ten times its normal water volume, resulting in a 500-year flood that inundated the town. The waters left Lyons in five figurative islands, cut off from power, telephone service, water, roads, and other basic services. The widespread damage led to an evacuation of the town."

Saturday events include an open mic session, a community picnic for residents, flood exhibits and golf-cart tours. Sunday, Town of Lyons officials will mark the occasion with a ceremony and speakers. Monday evening, residents are scheduled to participate in a candlelight vigil.

