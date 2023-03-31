Strong winds are impacting the Front Range on Friday, leading to closed roads, power outages and downed trees.

In Broomfield, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport recorded a hurricane-force wind gust of 75 mph around noon. Two semi-trucks were also blown over due to strong winds on north Interstate 25 near the Wyoming state line, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado 93 was closed between Golden and Boulder due to the winds and blown-over semis along the west side of Rocky Flats, according to CSP, which also said it had reports of a semi blown over on Indiana near 96th Avenue.

Multiple downed trees temporarily closed lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge just before 12:30 p.m.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, top wind gusts in the metro area were 79 mph in Rocky Flats, and widespread 50 mph gusts or higher were recorded in downtown Denver.

Winds will continue to howl through 5 to 6 p.m. before tapering down tonight.

More than 4,000 people are without power on Friday afternoon.

Get more on this windstorm hitting the Front Range from our news partners at 9NEWS.com.