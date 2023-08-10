A cadre of nearly 30 Colorado lawmakers urged state health insurance carriers in a letter Thursday to honor the payments former Friday Health Plan enrollees paid toward their deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.

To date, the Colorado Department of Insurance (DOI) has reached agreements with Kaiser Permanente and Denver Health.

Roughly 85% of Friday enrollees have access to Kaiser or Denver Health plans, according to the state.

In an effort led by Representatives Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada, state legislators pressed the Colorado Association of Health Plans, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Kaiser Permanente Colorado to honor these payments to help Friday Health policyholders avoid starting over on their 2023 deductibles.

Friday Health Plans declared national bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy means Coloradans will need to purchase new health insurance for the remainder of this plan’s year.

Health insurance plans end on Aug. 31.

The insurance carrier’s 30,000 Colorado customers — most of whom are enrolled in Friday's HMO — will be able to enroll for new coverage for September through December.

The special enrollment period runs through Oct. 31.

“These types of nationwide financial failures are unfortunate and rare, but we do have mechanisms in place to protect Colorado consumers and providers,” the lawmakers wrote.

“As we look closely at what transpired with Friday Health Plans, it’s clear that the health insurance industry has a role to play to secure the stability of the market, which is essential for carriers, providers, consumers, and businesses in our state.”

The signatories — which includes a lone Republican, Rep. Matthew Soper, ranking member of the Health and Insurance Committee — said they hoped additional insurance carriers would reach agreements with DOI.

As of now, Friday policyholders switching to plans with insurance carriers other than Kaiser Permanente and Denver Health will not have their deductible or out-of-pocket maximums honored.

Officials with Anthem, Cigna and Rocky Mountain Health Plans have all said they will not honor the 2023 deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums Friday enrollees have already paid or met.

In May, the state halted Friday Plans of Colorado enrollment and in June had put the company into a form of receivership, hoping they would be able to continue operating through the end of the year.

But in July, Colorado joined Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and North Carolina — all states where Friday Health Plans operated — to liquidate the organization.

Friday enrollees can find more information on switching policies at this DOI website.