Colorado’s minimum wage will rise to $12.56 an hour, up 24 cents, pending final approval in November, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The department’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics proposed the new minimum wage, which would take affect Jan. 1, as part of a mandate from the Colorado Constitution requiring minimum wage updates to match rising inflation.

The division will post the proposed increase Thursday, take public input through October, then conduct a public hearing Nov. 1. Final adoption is scheduled to be completed Nov. 10.

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

The state’s mandatory minimum wage does not apply to municipalities that have different laws. Denver’s minimum wage, for example, is $14.77. It will rise to $15.87 in 2022.

Colorado’s minimum wage has risen from $7.36 in 2011. It got a big boost by voters with the passage of Amendment 70 mandating a 90-cents per hour increase from 2017-2020 until it got to $12 an hour.

Those interested in submitting public comment can do so in several ways before Nov. 3, or at the public hearing:

Online submission form for comments on wage rules (not related to agriculture).

Spanish-language online submission form for comments in Spanish.

Email to michael.primo@state.co.us or mail to: CDLE Division of Labor Standards & Statistics, 633 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202.

Inflation for Colorado is calculated and published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to the division. Because the minimum wage inflation adjustment must be published by September each year, it is based on inflation from midyear to midyear.