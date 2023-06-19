Bill Stout may be most un-lottery winner of lottery winners.

“I have a very simple life,” Stout said, adding that he has no plans to make big changes after winning $3.8 million last week from a $2 "Quick Pick" ticket in the June 10 drawing in the Colorado Lotto+ game.

When word got out in Carbondale, where Stout has lived for the past 15 years, he said people started asking him about his plans for the money.

“At least a dozen people asked ‘Are you buying a new car?’ No, I’m not changing a thing,” he said he told them, adding that he’s very happy with his low-mileage, four-year-old Subaru.

“Honestly, I know this sounds weird, or silly, but I really have no aspirations to change things. Maybe this would be different if I were 25 or 35," Stout said about becoming an instant millionaire and the temptation to make life changes that a sudden, small fortune brings.

"It’s not me,” he said.

The 68-year-old retired trauma nurse said he played the lottery a little bit each week.

“I’ll blow six or eight dollars,” he said, if the jackpot gets big.

When he checked his phone the night of the drawing, Stout said, he didn’t believe his numbers — 5-13-14-16-30-33 — had won. So, he drove to the City Market to have it checked again. When his win was confirmed, the staff, who Stout said, have sold him tickets for years, started “shrieking and taking video.”

“It was crazy,” he said.

Originally from West Virginia, Stout said he spent time in Aspen as a self-described “ski bum” in the 1970s before his parents told him it was “time to grow up.” So, he headed back east.

He’d been an intern at the United Nations from 1972 to 1974, Stout said, and that since he knew the area he accepted a “nice [scholarship] package” offered by New York University for his undergraduate studies.

After going on to finish nursing school at City University of New York, where he said he was as the class valedictorian, job offers came quickly. Stout became a trauma nurse in New York City working at large hospitals for about 30 years, he said, mostly in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Eventually the pace of work at a "700-bed hospitals" and the “nasty gun violence,” Stout said, led him to back to Colorado.

After a brief stint working at a hospital in Boulder County, Stout said he took a job at Aspen Valley Hospital. The medical center in Louisville was “too big,” he said, but Aspen Valley turned out to be a good fit for him. He said he stayed there for 15 years before retiring about a 18 months ago as a trauma nursing coordinator.

“Beautiful staff,” he said describing his Aspen Valley colleagues. “It was just nice.”

Stout said he was living on a fixed income from his hospital pension and Social Security when he bought the winning lottery ticket.

Stout chose the $1,948,019.00 "cash" option, according to the Colorado Lottery. He said use he does plan to make at least two small changes: Get back to horseback riding and paragliding.

He had to curtail those hobbies after retirement, Stout said, but the Lotto money will let him “get back on a horse and ride up to Capital Peak and get back in the sky over Aspen.”

“Give me my horse and give me my para-glider and I’m happy,” he said.

Another possibility is a trip to Crestone, Colo., to visit a spiritual retreat where he’s gone in the past, Stout said.

"I have a slight Buddhist background.”

He said he may also “hop on a train” to visit the Grand Canyon.

Until then, Stout's plan is to stay at his one-bed apartment in downtown Carbondale and continue hiking — all day trips up Mt. Sopris are a favorite — and keep everything else the same.

“I can’t ask for anything more,” Stout said.