Attorneys for the man from Indian Hills charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have asked a judge to allow him to live at the home of his partner in New York while he awaits trial, according to a court filing made Friday.

Jeffrey Sabol, 51, faces a slew of federal charges in Washington, D.C., including violence with a dangerous weapon and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Prosecutors argue he came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing tactical gear and say evidence shows Sabol seizing a Capitol police officer's baton and dragging another officer down the steps during the Jan. 6 attack.

Senior Judge Emmet Sullivan denied Sabol bail in April, but last month his attorney Alex Cirocco filed a request to reconsider granting him pretrial release.

His partner owns a home next door to Sabol's parents in New York, according to the newest filing. They have known each other for 35 years and have been in a relationship for nine-and-a-half years.

The filing says Sabol's partner would allow authorities to search her home to make sure it complies with any orders imposed by the judge and is willing to put it up as bond.

Sabol's mother also suffers from a chronic illness and he has not seen her in about two years because of the pandemic, the filing says.

He is among several Coloradans charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, during which rioters interrupted the certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect and sent lawmakers scrambling for cover.

A detention hearing in Sabol's case is set for Oct. 7.