The Colorado National Guard will fly its F-16 Fighting Falcons over Colorado Friday and Saturday to honor veterans.
The National Guard said it would launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora at 10:30 a.m.
On Friday, the jets will perform flyovers at the Veterans Day Parade in Loveland at 11:11 a.m., the Veterans Day Celebration in Wellington at 11:25 a.m., and the Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita at 11:45 a.m.
On Saturday, the jets will fly over the Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park in Denver at 10:25 a.m.
Flyovers such as these are a tradition during patriotic holiday observances, the Colorado National Guard noted.
"The spirit of our nation's veterans, past and present, endures all year, and on Veterans Day, we honor and celebrate all they have achieved and fought for our nation," 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said. "Our intentions for flying are to show gratitude, inspire the next generation, and pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve this great nation."
The flyovers do not cost any additional money to taxpayers, and they serve as training for pilots, the National Guard said.