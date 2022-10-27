In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the State of Colorado will offer free mammograms to qualifying women.

The State of Colorado encourages Coloradans to keep up with mammograms in hopes of catching breast cancer early. Individuals who qualify through the Women's Wellness Connection program, which operates at more than 100 clinics statewide, can get free mammograms.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 5,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Only 37% of uninsured women were up to date with breast cancer screening as compared to 70% of insured women.

"We know that finding cancer early can make a huge difference in treatment and outcome," Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Women's Wellness Connection Section Manager Emily Kinsella said. "Making sure we all get caught up on mammograms will save lives."

The Women's Wellness Connection officials said they exist to ensure that cost, lack of health insurance and immigration status don't keep people from getting screenings. Colorado has a new statewide campaign to raise awareness of services offered by the program.

"We want people to know their risk for breast cancer, how to reduce that risk, and when to get a mammogram," Kinsella said in a news release.

Along with free mammograms, individuals ages 21 to 64 without health insurance, or with limited insurance, and financial need can get free Pap tests to check for cervical cancer.

More information about the program is available on the Women's Wellness Connection website or at 866-951-9355.