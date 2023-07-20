Colorado may not have sold the $1.08 billion jackpot-winning ticket in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but at least some Coloradans are not walking away empty handed.

Seven tickets sold across Colorado have resulted in a combined half-million dollars in winnings in Wednesday's drawing, the Colorado Lottery said in an email to The Denver Gazette on Thursday.

There were three tickets that matched four numbers and the Powerball while playing a Powerplay. Those tickets each won $100,000 and were sold at the following locations:

- 7-Eleven, 3990 E. 35th Ave., Denver, Co

- King Soopers, 544 Promenade Pkwy., Castle Rock, Co

- Loaf N Jug, 6857 Space Village Ave., Colorado Springs, Co

Another four tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball. Those tickets each won $50,000 and were sold at these locations:

- King Soopers, 2001 State Hwy. 7, Erie, Co

- Loaf N. Jug, 102 N. Rubey Dr., Golden, Co

- Circle K, 34 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Co

- Winners Corner, 310 N. Main Street, Pueblo, Co (Jackpocket app)

The Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

A man from Parachute, Colorado, on Wednesday claimed his $1 million prize for matching all five numbers in the July 8 Powerball drawing. The man, identified by the Colorado Lottery as James S., said he would use the winnings to help him finish renovating his 1930s home a bit faster.