The Colorado Rapids on Wednesday released a statement condemning a homophobic chant overheard Saturday during the team's home opener against Sporting Kansas City at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

"As a club that prides itself on its inclusive values and providing a safe and welcoming environment for all, we were incredibly disappointed to learn that the detestable p-chant emerged during our game on Saturday," the statement said. "We condemn the use of this word in the strongest possible terms -- it has no place within our sport or community, let alone at our stadium."

The chant is a Spanish anti-gay slur that's yelled in unison by fans when a goalkeeper kicks a goal kick. Soccer federations around the world have tried to stamp it out. The Mexico national team during the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle had to play a home match in an empty stadium as punishment for fans engaging in the chant.

The Rapids said they are working with supporters groups to prevent further instances.

Centenntial 38, an organized fan group, sent an email to members denouncing the chant, which was audible on the Apple TV+ broadcast.

"Unfortunately, the actions of a few tainted our evening by trying to bring back a chant which C38 and the Mile High Lokos had worked so hard to eradicate, with success, years ago," the email said. "We have become so accustomed to 'that' chant not occurring in our section, that we obviously let our guard down, something you can never do when trying to eliminate hateful speech.

Centennial 38 said none of the people identified participating in the homophobic chant were members of their supporters group or the Mile High Lokos fan group, but that it took full responsibility because it happened in their stadium.

"C38 and the Lokos stand together in denouncing this chant and to reiterate that there is no tolerance for this whether you are new to our section or not," the email said. "That being said, we need everyone’s help to end this now and going forward."

The group called on members to say something if they hear anyone starting the homophobic chant in the future, or to call stadium security. Offenders who don't stop would be escortyed from the stadium, the group said.

Centennial 38 said Major League Soccer has banned the chant and ones that sound similar.

"This chant or chants that sound similar (fair or not) will result in ejections, stadium bans, loss of privileges for the supporters groups as a whole, and even stoppage of the match that we all came to watch," the email said.

An email to MLS seeking information on a possible league response was not immediately returned.